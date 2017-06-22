Displaced labour interns welcome at the taxpayers' union

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 11:24

Unlike the Labour Party, the Taxpayers' Union pays its student interns and pay at least the "living wage". Its Wellington office has space for at least two more international research interns in the lead up to polling day, and the Union is encouraging those displaced by the slave conditions being reported in the media to touch base.

Jordan Williams, the Executive Director of the Taxpayers' Union, said "We are always on the look out for politically and economically interested students to take part in our student programmes. Except for students on paid international scholarships, we remunerate all of our interns. That includes paying our New Zealand students when they travel to work at our partner taxpayer groups around the world."

"If the unions of the left cannot accommodate these unfortunate students who appear to have been sold down the river, we are happy to help."