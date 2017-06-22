Health volunteers celebrated at annual awards

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 16:00

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman has announced the Wellington Hospitals Volunteer Service as the overall winner of the 2017 Minister of Health Volunteer Awards.

"The Health Volunteer Awards celebrate and recognise the thousands of dedicated health sector volunteers who give many hours of their time to help other New Zealanders," says Dr Coleman.

"Well done to those who were nominated and congratulations those recognised as outstanding achievers, the judges were impressed by the quality of this year’s entries.

"I would like to congratulate the overall winners, the Wellington Hospitals Volunteer Service. Wellington Hospitals Volunteer Service make the patient and visitor experience easier and more enjoyable across the region.

"Their 450 volunteers committed time, energy and enthusiasm to the tune of around 12,000 hours last year to support patients who are often going through a difficult time.

"Last year alone they greeted about 30,000 patients and visitors, took them to their appointments, provided nearly 5,500 hours of support in the Emergency Department and produced 9,000 garments for babies, children and older people staying in hospital."

Dr Coleman presented the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards in Parliament today, during National Volunteer Week, 18 - 24 June.

Outstanding achievers were recognised across five categories - healthcare service provider, community or NGO, youth health, Maori and Pacific health, and long service.

A full list of recipients and categories can be found at: http://www.health.govt.nz/volunteerawards