Bill English misleads Parliament on Police statement - Labour

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 17:46

Bill English's attempt to restore his damaged credibility over the Todd Barclay affair has backfired after his claim to have "reported" Mr Barclay's actions to Police has proven not to be true, says Labour MP for Wellington Central Grant Robertson.

"Yesterday in Parliament, Bill English claimed in response to a question from Andrew Little that he had ‘reported to Police’ the information he had that Todd Barclay had recorded his staff member. In fact Mr English had only spoken to Police after they had requested him to do so when they became aware that he had this information.

"Today, Mr English has been forced to admit that he did not initiate contact with Police. In Parliament Gerry Brownlee speaking on the Prime Minister's behalf said he had been ‘imprecise’ in his answer.

"That is not good enough, and I am writing to the Speaker today to ask him to assess if there has been a breach of parliamentary privilege.

"Bill English was trying to make out to the New Zealand public that he had done the right thing when he found out what Todd Barclay had done. That is not true. He only spoke to Police because they requested it.

"This fits with the whole way Bill English has dealt with this matter. He has not told New Zealanders the truth about his involvement, and he has allowed Todd Barclay to mislead the public as well.

"New Zealanders need to know that their leaders will act honestly, ethically and with integrity. Bill English has failed that test," says Grant Robertson.