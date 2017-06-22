Katie Milne breaks the oldest ceiling in Kiwi farming - NZ First

Thursday, 22 June, 2017 - 18:38

NZ First is delighted to celebrate Katie Milne becoming the first women President of Federated Farmers in its long history.

"Katie Milne is a brilliant choice for Feds," says New Zealand First Spokesperson for Education and Women, Tracey Martin.

"Katie’s a true coaster being ‘not just’ a dairy farmer, but Deputy-Chair of Westland Milk Products, a volunteer fire-fighter and chair for Sustainable Farming in the Lake Brunner Catchment Project. She also serves on NAWAC too.

"It probably explains why in 2015, she won both the Dairy woman of the year and Rural Women of Influence awards.

"Katie is a remarkable women who has broken farming’s glass ceiling. We also congratulate the other appointments to Federated Farmers National Board including North Canterbury farmer Lynda Murchison; an expert on planning.

"I can speak for my current and future colleagues that we’re excited at what this means for the direction Federated Farmers will head in," says Mrs Martin.