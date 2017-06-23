Integrated transport system to future-proof Canterbury

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 11:25

Economic Development and Transport Minister Simon Bridges has announced an integrated approach to transport planning and infrastructure investment in Canterbury which will see central and local government working closely together.

Mr Bridges is in Christchurch with other Government Ministers today to co-launch the refreshed Canterbury Regional Economic Development Strategy.

"Canterbury has significant transport advantages - a world-class international airport, sea ports at Timaru and Lyttelton, and inland ports at Rolleston," Mr Bridges says.

"A series of natural disasters, including earthquakes, storms and fires have highlighted vulnerabilities in the region’s transport system. That’s why we’ve developed a strategy that focuses on developing a transport network that prioritises network resilience, moving people and freight efficiently around the region, supports visitors, and improves road safety and social connectedness."

Government funding will be provided to Canterbury to:

- work with the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) and other sector partners on data sharing and analysis to inform planning and investment

- co-ordinate a regional stocktake of the roading network resilience in preparation for adverse events

- facilitate the engagement of Regional Transport Committees on a multi-modal transport strategy and planning across the South Island.