Inglewood Community Board Member resigns

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 11:51

A member of the Inglewood Community Board has tendered his resignation letter for personal reasons.

Phil Rowe, who was Chair of the board during the 2013/16 term, has confirmed his resignation. Mr Rowe was first elected to the board in 2007, with his fourth successful election last year.

Current board chairman Kevin Rowan says he regrets the resignation as Mr Rowe has brought substantial local knowledge to the community board.

"However I wish him well for the future and I thank him for his service to the community over the years," says Mr Rowan.

"We’ll be opening nominations for election on Tuesday the 27 June. I really encourage people to stand for election as the community boards are a great way to make real changes in our community, especially with the Council’s draft long-term (10 year) plan coming up."

Nomination forms will be available online at newplymouthnz.com and at the Inglewood Library and Service Centre as well as the Civic Centre in New Plymouth.

Voting papers will be delivered to South-West Ward residents who are on the electoral roll by 29 August, with voting closing on 20 September.

It is the second by-election that will be held by New Plymouth District Council following the resignation of former Deputy Mayor Craig McFarlane so that he can concentrate on recovering his health following a stroke. The by-election for Mr McFarlane’s North Ward seat will be held from 15 August to 6 September.

The by-elections for the Inglewood Community Board seat and the Council’s North Ward seat are being held separately as they involve different groups of electors.