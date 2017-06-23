$300k boost for Tarawera ultramarathon upgrade

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 12:45

The Tarawera ultramarathon will receive an investment of $300,000 over the next two years to support the expansion of the internationally successful event, Economic Development Minister Simon Bridges says.

The funding will support the Tarawera 100 Miler - a 100 mile running race which adds to the existing portfolio of Tarawera Ultramarathon events that take place every February.

"The Tarawera ultramarathon is part of the Ultra-Trail World Tour, a group of 22 of the most prestigious trail ultramarathon running races in the world," Mr Bridges says.

"NZ Trail Runs Ltd. has previously received a $300,000 Government investment which resulted in significant growth and international profile for New Zealand as a trail run event destination.

"In the 2017 event, just under half of the 1,300 participants were international visitors, and it is expected that the addition of the 100 Miler will bring a further 500 international visitors for an average of nine days.

"This event offers an opportunity to showcase Rotorua and New Zealand to an international audience through its links with the Ultra-Trail World Tour, NZ Trail Run’s social media following, and the social media profiles of the world-leading elite international athletes expected to participate," Mr Bridges says.

The inaugural Tarawera 100 Miler will take place in February 2018 alongside the tenth annual Tarawera Ultramarathon.