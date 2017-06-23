Last chance for Lawrence Yule to release expenses - Taxpayers' Union

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 14:45

National Party Tukituki Candidate and former Hastings Mayor, Lawrence Yule, is the only mayor in New Zealand whose travel, entertainment, and slush fund is kept secret from New Zealand ratepayers as head of ratepayer-funded lobby group, Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ). Today is Mr Yule's last day in the jobs so has only a few hours left to put to bed concerns about his spending and secrecy

"Despite being one hundred percent ratepayer funded, LGNZ enjoys a highly unusual carve out from freedom of information laws - meaning that the millions pumped into the organisation are effectively a black hole," says Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union.

"In January, Mr Yule promised the public he would review LGNZ’s transparency policy and that they would come back with a decision on whether to release his spending information. But they never have, and instead fudged whenever questions have been asked".

"Just what is LGNZ hiding? Why has Mr Yule worked so hard to keep this information secret? With less than 90 days to go until the general election and with Mr Yule now wanting to stand for Parliament in Tukituki, it’s time from some transparency."