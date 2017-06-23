Te Ture Whenua - gone by lunchtime?

Friday, 23 June, 2017 - 15:20

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell has to front up about yesterday’s mysterious withdrawal of Te Ture Whenua Bill from Parliament’s order paper, says Labour’s Ikaroa Rawhiti MP Meka Whaitiri.

"Has he lost his way and has decided to run away from this shambles? He has no mandate from MÄori for this legislation and has shunned any intelligent debate.

"The Minister must now tell us what is happening. He has already admitted MÄori landowners are confused about this Bill.

"I have already called him out for his claims that I have lied about the problems with this piece of legislation and I have challenged him to a face to face debate.

"The creation of the MÄori Land Service under the Bill has already been slammed by Treasury, so the Minister has to listen.

"MÄori deserve so much better than this obfuscation over such an important ‘so called’ reform. It’s time for the truth," says Meka Whaitiri.