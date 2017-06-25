Minister Bennett comments on report of Auditor General

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 10:57

Today the Honourable Cathy Bennett, Minister of Finance and President of Treasury Board, acknowledged the work of the Auditor General in the release of his Report on Performance Audits of Department and Crown Agencies.

The report includes five items related to Provincial Government departments and Agencies - Road Quality, Climate Change, Government’s Preparedness for Changing Demographics, Provincial Home Support Program, and Compensation Practices in Government Entities.

The Provincial Government will use the Auditor General’s analysis to help inform future program and planning decisions. Through the Way Forward, the Provincial Government is committed to quality program service delivery in a more efficient manner.

Quotes

"The Auditor General’s report is welcomed and important. I would like to acknowledge and thank the Auditor General and his staff for their work helping to ensure programs and services are being provided in the most effective and efficient way for the people of Newfoundland and Labrador. Many things in this report have been identified by our government and we continuously work to improve in these areas. Departments and agencies will continue to work diligently to address the recommendations outlined in the report."