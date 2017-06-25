With friends like Hone, who needs enemies? - Meka Whaitiri

|
With less than three months until the election, Hone Harawira has delivered another blow to the MÄori Party’s flagship policy of Te Ture Whenua MÄori reform and the already unstable MANA-Maori Party alliance, says Ikaroa-RÄwhiti MP Meka Whaitiri.
"On The Nation this weekend Hone Harawira once again slammed Te Ururoa Flavell’s Ture Whenua MÄori reforms, saying he still doesn't support the bill, and neither do his party’s members.
"Astoundingly, he also confirmed he won't ask his supporters to vote for MÄori Party MPs, despite standing aside for them under the ‘two parties deal’.
"What’s worse for Te Ururoa Flavell, are Harawira’s comments that this is not actually a MÄori Party bill, it was written by Chris Finlayson and the Maori Party never got to see it until version five.
"Te Ururoa Flavell has been telling MÄori landowners for years that this has been a MÄori-led reform process, despite the massive opposition to this bill from landowners themselves.
"He already has questions to answer over why he has alleged in the media that I’ve lied about his bill, but refuses to debate with me on the substance of it.
"He has questions to answer over why he’s known since April that the creation of the MÄori Land Service under the Bill has been heavily criticised by Treasury.
"Under Te Ururoa Flavell’s watch, these reforms have become a complete shambles. He simply must put these reforms on hold.
"MÄori deserve so much better than the gutless leadership offered by Flavell, and the disaster in the making that is the MANA-MÄori deal," says Meka Whaitiri.
