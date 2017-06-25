National launches first 2017 election video

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 13:04

National launched the first of its 2017 election videos at its annual conference in Wellington today.

"National will continue to strengthen the New Zealand economy under the leadership of Bill English so that we can deliver for all New Zealanders," Campaign Chairman Steven Joyce says.

"The video, ‘Let’s Get Together’ records the progress New Zealand has made since the Global Financial Crisis and the Canterbury and Kaikoura earthquakes, and the confidence with which we face the future."

"It’s a clear visual representation of New Zealanders’ hard work and optimism, backed by Prime Minister Bill English who shares their values and wants to see all New Zealanders succeed.

"New Zealand’s economy is doing better than many of our closest partners. It’s no accident. It’s because every day, Kiwis get up and open their businesses or get out on their farms, sell their wares to the world, create jobs and work hard and provide for their families.

"Bill English and the National-led Government are backing Kiwis to succeed. We’ll remain focused on growing the economy with our clear plan to keep delivering more for New Zealanders.

"This election, New Zealanders have a real choice between a stable, future-focused and positive Government under the strong leadership of Bill English; or a negative, inward-looking Opposition.

"This is the start of what will be a typically positive campaign from us to ask Kiwis to give us their party vote in September."

The video is available here: https://www.national.org.nz/together