English puts cart before horse in tax cut offer

Sunday, 25 June, 2017 - 14:22

"Tax cuts shouldn’t be contingent on healthy growth and incomes, tax cuts are the pathway to healthy growth and incomes," said Jordan Williams, Executive Director of the Taxpayers’ Union, responding to Prime Minister Bill English’s speech to the National Party’s annual conference today.

"National are persistently promising tax cuts in the future, but they are putting the cart before the horse by telling New Zealanders that keeping more of their own income is contingent on more growth. It ignores the fact that the Government’s income sheet is bloated."

"The tax cut package announced as part of last month’s budget didn’t even make up for fiscal drag, the effect of inflation and wage growth pushing people into higher marginal tax brackets, since 2010."

"National like to position themselves as the party for limited government, and letting people keep more of their own income. While talking the talk is welcome, it’s overdue for National to walk the walk."