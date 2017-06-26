Rally outside High Court supporting climate case

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 08:23

A rally supporting Sarah Thomson's climate change case against the Minister for Climate Change Issues is happening at 9:30 am outside the Wellington High Court today.

Court begins at 10am at the High Court on Molesworth St.

Local group, Oil Free Wellington, is organising the rally in a show of support for climate justice and for an end to fossil fuel exploration.

Spokesperson Michelle Ducat says, "we're here in support of Sarah Thomson's case against the government, and in support of strong action on climate change."

"Sarah's case makes it clear that climate change is an issue that will have a huge impact upon us all - but that those who have contributed the least to the problem are those who will pay the highest price. We need to urgently reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. We need to do our fair share."

She continues, "This means we cannot have meaningful action on climate change while the government continues exploring for more fossil fuels."

Seismic surveying for oil has just finished for the companies Statoil and Chevron. The largest blasting ship in the world, the Amazon Warrior, has finished seven months of seismic blasting off the East Coast of the North Island. It was met with protests on land and sea.

"To achieve a stable climate and a fair future we need to halt all exploration for fossil fuels, achieve a just transition for workers in the fossil fuel industry, and radically change a system that is based on the unsustainable and unjust exploitation of people and the planet."