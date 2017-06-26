Enrolment update packs go out to 3.15m voters

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 10:01

More than three million packs will be sent out this week as the Electoral Commission launches its campaign to enrol voters for the 2017 General Election.

The personalised enrolment update packs are being sent to all enrolled voters and will arrive in letterboxes over the next few days. The pack includes a form setting out the individual’s current enrolment details with space to record any changes.

"Look out for the envelope with Orange Guy on the front," says Chief Electoral Officer, Alicia Wright. "Open it and check the details - if they’re correct, it means you don’t need to do anything more and you’re all set to vote in this year’s election.

"If you need to update any of your details, especially if you’ve changed your name or address, fill out the form, sign it, and send it back in the return envelope," says Ms Wright.

"Only voters who are correctly enrolled will be able to vote in September, so it’s important to get your enrolment sorted out now," says Ms Wright.

If voters don’t receive a letter by Friday, it means they are not enrolled or need to update their details.

"It’s easy to enrol," says Alicia Wright. "You can visit www.elections.org.nz or pick up an enrolment form at a PostShop. You can also request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or by texting your name and address to 3676."

If an enrolment pack arrives this week for someone who doesn’t live at the address, it should be marked return to sender and put back in the post so the local Registrar of Electors knows the voter is no longer at that address.