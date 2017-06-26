Waitaki MP welcomes Katie Milne to Fed Farmers presidency

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 12:49

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean said she welcomed the election of Katie Milne as the new National President of Federated Farmers and said she would be a wonderful role model for other women in the rural sector.

"I want to congratulate Katie on her election - the first woman in the Federation's 108 year-old history to become president.

"Women play such a significant role in farming these days, it’s wonderful that their voice is being represented at this highest level.

"I would like to think Katie’s election is just the start of even greater things to come for women in the rural sector.

"We need to grow, identify and support future generations of women leaders in New Zealand, and encourage them to take the next step in their careers into leadership roles.

"Women are currently under-represented in leadership in New Zealand with a significant number of highly experienced women leaving the workforce, or unable to get past senior management roles and move into top leadership positions.

"This makes Katie’s election so much more important and it will hopefully inspire other women, in the rural sector and beyond, to strive for success and aspire to gaining more leadership roles.

"The Government wants to change the way leadership is defined, so we can build better New Zealand organisations with more women in leadership at the highest level."