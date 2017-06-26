NZ First upcoming public meeting with Winston Peters

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 17:09

New Zealand First Party Leader the Rt. Hon Winston Peters will be conducting a public meeting on Sunday 2nd July, at 1.30pm, to be hosted by the New Zealand First Helensville Electorate. The meeting is open to all and will be held at the Kumeu Community Centre 35 Access Road Kumeu.

Winston will be talking about issues impacting the Helensville electorate, with the electorate under huge infrastructure pressure due to the massive population growth in our area. The Auckland Council has identified that Kumeu-Huapai alone will grow more than four-fold in the 10 years to 2021.

The Helensville area has been largely ignored for a considerable time, especially by our elected (now ex) MP and (former PM) John Key.

Winston will also be covering topics of concern facing the entire country and New Zealand First’s strategies.

New Zealand First MPs Tracey Martin and Pita Paraone will also be in attendance.

Media are welcome to attend the meeting. However we ask that any questions to, or interviews with, Winston be done after the meeting has concluded.