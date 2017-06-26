National indifferent to Tararua cancer sufferers - NZ First

Monday, 26 June, 2017 - 17:12

The callous disregard by the government for cancer sufferers in remote parts of Tararua District is just another example of their indifference to those living in rural areas, says New Zealand First Deputy Leader Ron Mark.

"When questioned in Parliament about government funding cuts forcing MidCentral District Health Board to axe a cancer nurse’s position, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gerry Brownlee, speaking on behalf of the Prime Minister, claimed Minister of Health Jonathan Coleman had done a great job.

"Dr Coleman has done an abominable job; all he has done is slash health funding and put DHBs all over the country under huge pressure.

"With the nurse’s job being axed, the Tararua Health Group CEO Sharon Wards and the Mayor of Tararua have been forced to scrape together some money to provide support for about 400 cancer sufferers in less accessible areas.

"This is unacceptable; at the same time we have Dr Coleman failing to keep an eye on his Director General of Health who can’t get his sums right.

"Fourteen DHBs were overpaid and six under-paid - that’s how chaotic the health sector is under Mr Coleman," says Mr Mark.