Templeton scholar gets up close with Parliament

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 10:41

The Templeton Scholarship was set up in 2007 to honour Ian Templeton's 50 years as a member of the Press Gallery and is available to junior to mid-grade reporters. It provides an opportunity for an up-and-coming journalist with an interest in politics to experience Parliament first-hand for a week.

Corazon Miller is the New Zealand Herald’s property and housing reporter, and was previously a reporter at Newstalk ZB. She has also worked at the Jakarta Globe in Indonesia and at the Philippine Star.

In her week at Parliament, she met with Prime Minister Bill English, Labour leader Andrew Little, Speaker David Carter and other ministers and MPs. She sat in on Question Time, attended select committees, met with the Electoral Commission, and attended a full-day seminar hosted by the New Zealand Business and Parliament Trust. She was also hosted in radio, television and newspaper newsrooms to see journalists in action, in what turned out to be busy week for Parliament.

Corazon said one of the week’s highlights was meeting some MPs face-to-face for the first time and hearing them speak frankly about the demands of the job.

When you see them so often on television, or read their words in a press release it is easy to see them as just a talking head for their party. Away from all of this many of them became more relatable and you can see them as just another person. Regardless of differences in political opinion all of them seem to be there for the same reason - they want to make a difference in society and believe being in politics is one way of doing this.

She was also interested in how politicians from both sides of the House worked relatively well together on legislation and issues of the day.

Corazon has been engaged in politics from an early age, since her father took her along to protests as a child.

"Despite a natural tendency in teenage years to rebel against this, as I’ve grown I’ve realised that politics plays an important role in our lives. In New Zealand we are relatively lucky to have an effective democracy where people are free to criticise the Government, and we are known as being among the least corrupt countries in the world.

"I think it’s important to appreciate what we have and continue to engage and debate in issues of the day. Being part-Filipino and having regularly visited relatives in the Philippines, I have seen all too well what a country can look like if there are issues within the political system."