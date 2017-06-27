Winston Peters: America's cup results- a salute to true grit

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:03

The America’s Cup victory in Bermuda is a tribute to a group of true believers in the athletic and creative talent of New Zealanders.

"They deserve the admiration and gratitude of the whole country," says New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"It was a massive challenge to keep the faith with their cause after the result in San Francisco in 2013.

"But they have shown serious resolve, determination and true grit while showcasing our technological capacity given half a chance," says Mr Peters.