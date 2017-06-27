Team New Zealand show the world the Kiwi way

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 11:24

The NZ Outdoors Party congratulate Team New Zealand for their emphatic win and bringing the Americas Cup back to Auckland.

As an island nation life around water is an important part of the Kiwi Way of life whether it be sailing, fishing or just relaxing at the beach or lake.

"Combine number 8 wire thinking with innovative ideas and the results are a nation of world beaters" said Alan Simmons co leader. "When the team come home for a well deserved break I am sure many will head off to enjoy our wonderful outdoors which we believe is the anchor stone of being a New Zealander.

Grant Dalton needs special mention for having the tenacity to push on after the last cup challenge against what must have been many doubters.

This was great team effort and it reinforces the ideals of the Outdoors Party in celebrating and preserving the Kiwi Way of Life."