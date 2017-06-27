An America’s Cup victory for modern New Zealand - ACT

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 12:36

ACT Leader David Seymour congratulates Peter Burling, Grant Dalton, and Team New Zealand on "an outstanding performance that reflected the best of modern New Zealand."

"The Cup was won by a team that reflects our modern nation," says Mr Seymour. "It was a multinational team funded by local and foreign sponsors brought to us by a private television network. That reflects New Zealand as a modern and dynamic nation of the world.

"Peter Burling epitomised the Kiwi spirit, he was calm, he was cool, he did his talking out on the water.

"If the Government does want to get involved in the next America’s cup, I hope it will look past his young age and honour him in the New Year for his outstanding service to sport."