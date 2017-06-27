Improved data collection about disabled people

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 14:51

A new set of questions is being included in national surveys to improve information about disabled people and their lives, Disability Issues Minister Nicky Wagner and Statistics Minister Scott Simpson say.

The questions, known as the Washington Group Short Set of Questions on Disability, will be included in the New Zealand General Social Survey, carried out every two years, and annually in the June quarter of the Household Labour Force Survey.

"Data is critical for understanding the experiences of disabled people as well as informing policy development and service planning," Ms Wagner says.

"These questions will provide important information about how well disabled people are faring across a range of wellbeing outcomes."

Mr Simpson says disabled people have called for better information about their lives.

"Stats NZ constantly strives to produce accurate and timely information about our industries, our economy and, of course, our people. This set of questions, which is being used increasingly around the world, will provide a more complete picture, not only for disabled people but for all New Zealanders."

Stats NZ expects to publish the results of the General Social Survey and Household Labour Force Survey in July and August respectively.

For more information, including the full list of questions, visit: http://www.stats.govt.nz/browse_for_stats/health/disabilities/improving-disability-data.aspx