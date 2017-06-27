PM struggles as Barclay cover up unravels - Winston Peters

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 17:08

Prime Minister Bill English is hiding under a cone of "no responsibility" to avoid questions over his involvement in the Barclay Debacle.

"Mr English has changed his story so many times he’s run out of options," says New Zealand First Leader and Member of Parliament for Northland, Rt Hon Winston Peters.

"At one stage Mr English explained that Todd Barclay MP had left a dictaphone running to pick up all conversations in the Clutha-Southland electorate office, yet later he said he was unsure if a recording existed.

"He can’t have it both ways. He’s contradicted by electorate agent Glenys Dickson who says Bill English told her she had been secretly recorded.

"At the weekend, the Prime Minister said he had turned down an opportunity to listen to the secret recording. No doubt that’s because Mr Barclay had already confirmed with him what was on it.

"Mr English has nowhere to go, except the truth, but he is not forthcoming on that.

"He claimed in Parliament today he could not answer because the police had re-opened their investigation - he knows full well the issue it is only subjudice when it’s before a court. His defence is vacuous.

"It is sad for New Zealand that we have a Prime Minister who is participating in a cover-up of a crime, and refuses to answer questions in Parliament," says Mr Peters.