Labour statement on international volunteer programme

Tuesday, 27 June, 2017 - 17:43

Over the past week, Labour Party Head Office has been in Auckland sorting out the international volunteer programme.

In the course of that work we have become aware that two individuals may not have held the visa necessary to participate in the programme. Our understanding is that all participants were advised of the need to obtain working holiday visas.

The two individuals concerned both chose to leave the programme last week while Labour Party Head Office was still in the process of establishing control over the programme and confirming the status of the individuals concerned.

Labour Party Head Office has confirmed that all volunteers who will remain in New Zealand on the programme have a valid working holiday visa.