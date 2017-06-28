Insulation grants extended to low-income home owners

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 10:49

The Government has extended the eligibility for Warm Up New Zealand: Healthy Homes insulation grants to include low-income home owners in addition to landlords with low-income or high health need tenants, Energy and Resources Minister Judith Collins says.

The grants will provide 50 per cent of the cost of ceiling and underfloor insulation for low-income home owners, as well as low-income tenants who are already eligible. The grants will be available until the end of June 2018.

"Insulation reduces health risks caused by cold, damp housing and these grants will benefit our most vulnerable households."

Government grants have been targeted at landlords with rental properties occupied by low-income tenants since mid-2016, and Ms Collins says landlords should act promptly to get a grant.

"Landlords must insulate their rental properties by 1 July 2019 so I would advise them to get in quick and secure a grant while these are available. It’s a case of first in, first served."

Over the past eight years about 300,000 homes have been insulated through the Warm Up New Zealand insulation programmes- Heat Smart And Healthy Homes. The programme was due to end in June 2016 but Budget 2016 allocated $18 million to extend the Warm Up New Zealand programme for a further two years until the end of June 2018.

"Analysis shows the avoided health costs to New Zealand from insulating a house are on average $854 a year for Community Services Card holders."

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority runs the Warm Up New Zealand: Healthy Homes programme - find details at www.energywise.govt.nz.