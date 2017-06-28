New Zealand First is rolling out a fresh new face - a new logo

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:21

"We were founded 24 years ago with a logo that matched our values in standing up for New Zealand and New Zealanders. It was designed by a New Zealander.

"With so many new members, and a huge number of fine Kiwis putting themselves forward to be considered as candidates we felt a new logo was required to take us into the future.

"The Southern Cross signals we stand true to our values, as we did in opposing a new flag during the $26 million referendum for change, the only political party to do so (all the rest had been opposed).

"Our new logo effectively states our conviction to continue to work for New Zealand and put New Zealanders first," says Mr Peters.