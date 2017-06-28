New classrooms for Cromwell great news for community - Jacqui Dean

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:49

Waitaki MP Jacqui Dean says new classroom space for primary students in the Cromwell area, announced today, will be a significant boost for local families and primary education across the district.

"This investment of $2 million for four new classrooms at Cromwell Primary, and $1 million for two new classrooms at Goldfield’s Primary, will allow the schools to meet the needs of continued roll growth and provide students with some wonderful new learning environments," Mrs Dean says.

"On-going population growth and new families continually moving into the area, has seen both Cromwell and Goldfield’s primary schools struggling to cope with the demand.

"I recently visited Cromwell Primary School to experience this first-hand.

"And I have been working closely with them to ensure their students are well supported. I am therefore delighted at this positive outcome.

"This funding will make a tremendous difference to primary education in the Cromwell area and I am pleased to have been able to support schools in achieving what’s best for the community.

"Cromwell Primary has also recently opened a wonderful new junior learning hub, with $700,000 in Government funding supporting that project.

"While last month $19 million in funding was announced for a new primary school in Wanaka and a major redevelopment at Mt Aspiring College.

"I believe this reflects that, as a Government, we recognise the population growth that is happening around the Central Otago region and are supporting the educational needs of local communities."