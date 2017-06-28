Kaikoura ratings to exclude quake damage - NZ First

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 11:50

Earthquake damage will not be reflected in any changes to the rating valuations of Kaikoura properties this year, says Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell.

"The Government has given approval for the Kaikoura District Council to exclude the impact of earthquake damage on the values of affected properties while the extent of the damage is still being assessed," says Mr Mitchell.

"It’s important to wait until this work is completed so that any updating is done accurately and consistently."

Mr Mitchell says the decision came about from a proposal lodged under emergency legislation passed in December 2016 to support the Kaikoura District Council and the community with the earthquake recovery.

"Difficulties gaining access to some properties, and the need for the Council to prioritise rebuild and recovery work, were also factors that led to this proposal.

"The Council will still be able to provide rates relief for owners of severely damaged properties."