English covering for Barclay to pass legislation - Little

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 14:30

The Prime Minister has been relying on Todd Barclay’s vote to pass key legislation, explaining why English has covered up the Barclay scandal for so long and why he continues to refuse to answer questions, says Leader of the Opposition Andrew Little.

"National’s majority rests on a person whose behaviour the Prime Minister has described as unacceptable, who recorded his staff, and who has refused to cooperate with the Police. This is the behaviour of a Government that has lost its moral compass.

"Since Bill English became aware of Todd Barclay’s behaviour, six Bills have only passed as a result of the Clutha-Southland MP’s vote, including the TPPA legislation.

"A further three Bills due before the House before the end of this term would be defeated if Todd Barclay resigned immediately. The Government could not, for instance, pass its Oranga Tamariki legislation without him.

"Glenys Dickson was even warned to withdraw her complaint against the disgraced MP because ‘if National didn’t have Barclay in Parliament they were one short to pass legislation.’

"Every day Bill English refuses to come clean on his involvement in the Barclay cover up, he undermines the office of Prime Minister," says Andrew Little.

Bills which passed by one vote since the end of February 2016 when the Barclay incident happened:

- Housing Legislation Amendment Bill

- Social Security (Extension of Young Persons Services and Remedial Matters) Amendment Bill

- Trade (Anti-dumping and Countervailing Duties) Amendment Bill

- Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement Amendment Bill

- Employment Relations (Allowing Higher Earners to Contract Out of Personal Grievance Provisions) Amendment Bill (National Party members bill - still before the House)

- Social Security (Stopping Benefit Payments for Offenders who Repeatedly Fail to Comply with Community Sentences) Amendment Bill (National Party members bill - still before the House)

Government Bills which are remaining to be passed this term which will depend on Barclay’s vote based on known party positions are:

- Children, Young Persons, and Their Families (Oranga Tamariki) Legislation Bill

- Local Government Act 2002 Amendment Bill (No 2)

- Employment Relations (Allowing Higher Earners to Contract Out of Personal Grievance Provisions) Amendment Bill (National Party members bill)