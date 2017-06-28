Regenerate Christchurch work programme tabled

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 15:52

Minister supporting Greater Christchurch Regeneration Nicky Wagner is welcoming Regenerate Christchurch’s Statement of Intent 2017-2021 and Statement of Performance Expectations 2017-18 tabled in Parliament today.

The Statement of Intent sets out the agency’s strategic intentions and work programme for the next four years.

"Regenerate Christchurch is focused on delivering the greatest economic, social, cultural and environmental return possible for Christchurch," Ms Wagner says.

"This is a city full of opportunity. Regenerate is working to maximise those opportunities to create an attractive, sustainable and people-friendly urban environment."

Regenerate Christchurch plans to complete a regeneration strategy for the central city this year as well as a draft Regeneration Plan for the ÅtÄkaro Avon River corridor. A regeneration strategy for Southshore is underway, while regeneration planning for other red zone areas will start in 2018-2019.

"As it enters its second year, I expect Regenerate to maintain momentum and further increase community confidence through active engagement with its partners and the public," Ms Wagner says.

The documents can be found at: www.regeneratechristchurch.nz/news/