The Pt England Development a 'no-brainer' - ACT

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 16:02

Nick Smith just ran 25 steps in the housing marathon, says ACT Leader David Seymour.

"The Pt England Development is a no-brainer, and shouldn’t have taken six months for Parliament to pass. It permits a 300-home housing development on prime Auckland land currently used to graze cows.

"But the Government needs to think bigger - far, far bigger. According to one measure, New Zealand has a housing shortfall of 500,000. That’s how many more homes we’d have if we had continued building at the rate we managed until the ‘80s.

"In other words, we need another 1600 Pt England developments. If fixing the housing crisis was a marathon, Nick Smith just ran the first 25 metres.

"National badly needs credibility on housing, and a stronger ACT will give it to them. We’ll make National scrap the Rural Urban Boundary, allowing homebuilding on an epic scale on the abundant land currently zoned as ‘Countryside Living’.

"That would provide 25,000 hectares for development - a lot better than Nick Smith’s 12."