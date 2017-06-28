Gambling Commission reappointment announced

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 17:00

Internal Affairs Minister Peter Dunne today announced the reappointment of Donna Matahaere-Atariki as a Gambling Commissioner to the Gambling Commission.

Mr Dunne said the reappointment of Ms Matahaere-Atariki would retain valuable governance experience. Ms Matahaere-Atariki has an extensive professional background in public and Māori health, as well as diverse board experience including many public sector advisory bodies. Ms Matahaere-Atariki was originally appointed as a Gambling Commissioner in 2014.

The Gambling Commission is an independent statutory decision-making body. The Commission hears casino licensing applications, and appeals on licensing and enforcement decisions made by the Secretary of Internal Affairs in relation to gaming machines and other non-casino gambling activities.

The other members of the Commission are Chief Commissioner, Graeme Reeves and Commissioners, Wendie Harvey, Russell Bell and Lisa Hansen.