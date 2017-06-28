Pay rise on the way for Wellington care and support workers

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 17:02

Health Minister Jonathan Coleman says care and support workers across Wellington will receive a pay rise as a result of the $2 billion pay equity settlement from next week.

"Workers at the 30 aged and disability residential care, and home and community support services in Wellington will receive their share of the $2 billion pay equity settlement," says Dr Coleman.

"The Care and Support Worker (Pay Equity) Settlement Bill, passed unanimously this month, means that from 1 July 55,000 eligible workers across the country will see wages increase to between $19 to $27 per hour over five years.

"The pay increase will make a huge difference for around 1,200 workers in Wellington and the wider region. For those currently on the minimum wage of $15.75 per hour, it means from July 1 they will move to at least $19 per hour, a 21 per cent pay rise. For a full-time worker, this means they will be taking home around $100 extra a week, or more than $5,000 a year.

"Existing workers will be transitioned to positions on the new pay scale which reflect their skills and experience. For new workers employed after July 1 wages will be based on an individual’s level of qualifications."

The Ministry of Health is working closely with funders and providers on ensuring the first pay run after 1 July goes smoothly.

To support the implementation the Ministry has held nationwide information sessions, set up a helpdesk, arranged advance payments to providers, and released guidance to help provider’s transition workers to the new pay scale.

Support for providers and employees is also available through DHBs, unions, other government agencies like IRD and MBIE, and industry peak bodies.

This is supported by the record $16.77 billion invested in Vote Health in 2017/18. An extra $888 million will be invested for 2017/18 - the biggest increase in eleven years, an increase of around $5 billion across our nine Budgets.