'Shuffling and shifty PM - not characteristics of a leader'

Wednesday, 28 June, 2017 - 18:11

The Prime Minister is shuffling and becoming more shifty by the day over the Barclay scandal, says New Zealand First Deputy Leader Ron Mark.

"He’s spent an inordinate amount of the time saying he has nothing to add, and hiding behind ‘no responsibility’ as a Minister, but at the same time, as Prime Minister, he has accepted interviews on it.

"He can’t have it both ways.

"He knew all about the goings on and secret recording at the Clutha-Southland electorate office, he was involved in arranging a payment of hush money out of the former Prime Minister’s budget, and he was involved in the cover up. He stood by as MP Todd Barclay denied recording a staff member, when he knew that to be false.

"In Parliament today he was asked by NZ First MP Tracey Martin if his text saying ‘everyone unhappy’ was in reference to the huge settlement or was it because he knew the contents of the recording included sex and drugs matters. He said he rejected such an assertion.

"If that’s the case it’s time for the Prime Minister to state truthfully what he did and why, or step aside.

"A shuffling, shifty PM, who threw a loyal staff member under the bus after she gave 18 years’ service, is not leadership material for this country," says Mr Mark.