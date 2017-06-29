Green Party mourns passing of Bruce Stewart

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:09

He mihi tÄnei ki ngÄ mate kua whetÅ«rangitia ki te korowai o Ranginui. E te rangatira, e matua Bruce, hoki atu ki te poho o te whenua, ki ngÄ ringaringa o ngÄ mÄtua tÅ«puna. Takoto mai, takoto mai, takoto mai rÄ.

Ka tuku au i ngÄ aroha mutunga kore o Te RÅpÅ« KÄkÄriki ki te whÄnau pani me te hÄpori o Tapu Te Ranga i tÄnei wÄ pouri.

It was with great sadness that the Green Party learned of the passing of Bruce Stewart QSM (Te Arawa, Tainui), the visionary founder of Tapu Te Ranga marae.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Bruce Stewart and acknowledge this huge loss for his whÄnau, his community, and Te Ao MÄori," said Green Party MÄori development spokesperson Marama Davidson.

"Matua Bruce is an example of one of the inspiring leaders that have done so much to provide a home and identity for urban MÄori communities.

"His work to provide skills and employment opportunities to rangatahi, homeless people, those without jobs, and members of gangs is an example of the impact he has made on our country.

"He was also a champion for kaitiakitanga and sustainability, and worked to build community resilience.

"Matua Bruce was still working right up until the end to realise his vision of expanding Tapu Te Ranga marae to provide housing for low income whÄnau, and met with me in recent months about it.

"This loss will be deeply felt not just by Bruce’s whÄnau and the Tapu Te Ranga community, but also the people of Wellington and Te Ao MÄori.

"The love and thoughts of the Green Party are with the whÄnau pani at this time of deep sadness and loss," said Ms Davidson.