MBIE launches online labour market data hub

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 12:40

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment today released the Labour Market Dashboard - a one-stop self-service tool which displays labour market information from many different sources in one place.

Manager of Labour Market Trends Nita Zodgekar says one of MBIE’s roles is to advise on New Zealand’s labour market and develop policy solutions to grow wages, keep employment high, and have an economy fit for the 21st century.

"Helping our people and our stakeholders better understand the large amount of data available on the Labour Market is a key part of achieving these outcomes," says Ms Zodgekar.

There are four different topics displayed in interactive charts for easy analysis: the Workforce, the Worker, the Workplace, and the Nature of Work. The data is displayed in interactive graphs and can be downloaded and exported to Excel graphs for greater analysis.

"We put together the dashboard to address a gap in how labour market data is presented online. Previously, if you wanted to find labour market statistics you may have had to go to several different websites to find the most up-to-date data, which could be frustrating and time-consuming.

"So we decided to get all the relevant information and data from a range of sources and put it all in one place so researchers, policy makers, unions, businesses and journalists can get the data they need. This is an online, dynamic dashboard which will be kept up-to-date as new data is released.

"As the dashboard can be continuously updated, we welcome people’s feedback on content and usability. We want to ensure the dashboard is as relevant and user-friendly as possible," Ms Zodgekar says.

The Labour Market Dashboard can be accessed on MBIE’s website.