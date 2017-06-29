Push to lift number of young Maori voters

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 13:20

MÄori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell is encouraging more MÄori to register and cast their vote after launching a programme aimed at boosting electoral participation.

"The programme is targeting MÄori aged 18-29. At the last election, only 55 percent of MÄori in this age group voted," says Mr Flavell.

"They have the lowest rate of participation in our elections, so more has to be done to get them to enrol and vote, and more done to help young people understand the value of their vote."

The campaign, branded ‘For Future’s Sake Vote - #FFS Vote’, will use social media and community engagement activities to raise awareness and encourage young people to enrol and vote.

"Social media is a great way to reach those who don’t currently exercise their political voice. The hash tag - #FFS Vote - is edgy, but it is a call to action for rangatahi," says Mr Flavell.

The $2 million programme is funded via $5 million allocated in Budget 2016 over four years to increase awareness and participation of MÄori in electoral processes.

The programme will be evaluated by Te Puni KÅkiri with the findings informing work over the next three years which includes increasing awareness of the MÄori Electoral Option and a further programme ahead of the 2020 General Election.