Creativity before standard mediocrity - Principals' Federation

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 13:28

The announcement of a multi-million dollar government investment in digital technology for schools was warmly welcomed by the President of the New Zealand Principals’ Federation (NZPF), Whetu Cormick.

‘It is wonderful to see a Government Minister wanting to invest in the creativity that technology can engender,’ said Cormick. ‘Creativity is completely incompatible with standardisation and we are looking forward to a break from the relentless emphasis on young people having to fit standardised measures,’ he said, ‘so if we are going to focus more on creativity and drawing out individual talent in our young people, that is to be celebrated’, he said.

‘We are ready as a profession to partner with the Minister in shaping how this resource can best be applied,’ he said, ‘and the only way that will be successful is by the profession having input at the beginning.’

Already New Zealand ranks very high in the world for technology use in schools and is one of the most connected countries in the world according to international league tables.

‘Our schools have been using a wide variety of technological applications and tools to support teaching and learning for years,’ said Cormick. ‘New Zealanders are traditionally early adopters of technologies and our schools reflect that,’ he said.

‘I am well aware that there are far more pressing priorities for the Government’s education funds like sorting out special education, and especially the growing number of young people with high behaviour dysfunction,’ said Cormick.

‘It is also a breath of fresh air to start thinking that our young people will now have more resource to dream technologically big and give vent to their creativity which is such a big component of New Zealanders’ DNA,’ he said, ‘and the reason we can be a successful and high achieving country.’