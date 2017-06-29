White-collar welfare is out of control - ACT

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 15:14

ACT’s tax policy would scrap the corporate welfare that continues to grow under National, says ACT Leader David Seymour in response to the latest report on the issue.

"Politicians get fancy photo-ops with rockets and Hollywood stars, but the taxpayer is ripped off. If the businesses fail, our investment is for nothing. If they succeed, we don’t get a dividend.

"Worst of all, these types of handouts have a corrosive effect on our business culture. They create an environment where relationships with politicians and bureaucrats are more profitable than delivering products and services that the public actually wants.

"We’ve got too many people on the taxpayer teat as it is. Let’s not add business executives to the queue.

"A stronger ACT would replace all corporate welfare with a simple cut to the company tax rate. This would benefit all businesses - not just the politically fashionable ones."