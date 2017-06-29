$21m for more new classrooms in Auckland

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 15:41

Around $21 million will be invested for more new classrooms in Auckland as part of Budget 2017, say Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe.

Ms Kaye made the announcement during a visit to Rowandale School in Manurewa this afternoon.

"This investment will see 41 new classrooms built, including 34 roll growth and seven replacement classrooms, at eight schools across Auckland," says Ms Kaye.

The schools receiving new classrooms are:

- Beachlands School - 10 classrooms

- Dominion Road School - 4 classrooms

- Meadowbank School - 4 classrooms

- St Thomas School, stage 2 - 9 classrooms

- Bairds Mainfreight Primary School - 2 classrooms

- Rowandale School - 6 classrooms

- Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Kotuku - 2 classrooms

- Onehunga Primary School - 4 classrooms.

"Auckland is our fastest growing city, and the Government is committed to creating extra capacity in schools to support this," says Ms Kaye.

"The 34 new roll growth classrooms will provide around 680 additional student places to help schools with growing rolls.

"These additional places are part of a total 4,000 new student places being delivered through Budget 17 for the Auckland region.

"Combined with 17,000 places already announced, we’re on-track to deliver a total of 21,000 new student places for Auckland by 2021.

"We’re also committed to upgrading and modernising school property, by building replacement classrooms where needed."

Mr Macindoe says this investment is part of the $240 million investment allocated for Auckland school infrastructure under Budget 2017, which provides $87 million for roll growth classrooms across the city.

"As well as the roll growth classrooms, the total $240 million investment will provide Auckland with four new schools, one major school expansion, the relocation of two special education schools and additional special education satellite units," says Mr Macindoe.

"Today’s announcement builds on more than $150 million invested through Budget 16 for education infrastructure in the Auckland region. This will deliver five new schools, four of which will be delivered through public private partnerships, as well as a school expansion and new roll growth classrooms.

"We have now announced all nine of the new schools that the Government pledged in 2014, with the four schools announced this year as part of Budget 17 adding to five new schools announced under Budget 16.

"Budget 17 is investing $456.5 million in education infrastructure nationally.

"This takes the Government’s overall commitment to extending and upgrading schools in recent years to over $5 billion."

Further announcements about Budget 17 school property investments will be made over the next few weeks.