Labour's backdown on 90-day trials 'vindicates' ACT policy

Thursday, 29 June, 2017 - 16:18

Labour’s official backdown on 90-day trials shows the gains that can be achieved by a stronger ACT, says ACT Party leader David Seymour.

It was ACT that made National extend the policy from small businesses to all businesses in 2010. Today, Labour announced it would tinker with the policy and rename it, but ultimately keep it in law.

"The entrenchment of the 90-day trial period shows how a strong ACT will make real policy gains. In 2010, ACT was able to ensure a universal policy because we held the balance of power with five MPs.

"The trial period gives employers more confidence to try hiring new employees, meaning people who struggle to find work (like the young) have a better chance of gaining skills and employment.

"It also saves both the employer and the worker hassle in the long term - no-one prefers to be an employee who is unvalued but kept on a roster because their employer has no choice.

"Despite hysterical warnings from Labour and the unions, a Treasury report last year confirmed that the policy has not led to exploitative hiring-and-firing.

"After the 2017 election, ACT will use its leverage to make similar gains in cutting tax and red tape."