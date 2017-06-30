Shane Jones spent $128K on travel and entertainment in one year

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 12:20

On the day he announces his candidacy for New Zealand First, ACT can reveal that Shane Jones spent $128,000 in taxpayer money on travel and entertainment in just one year at MFAT.

The OIA response given to ACT today covers expenses for 2014/15. See attached.

"You could certainly afford a lot of ‘entertainment’ for 128 grand," says ACT Leader David Seymour. "And that’s in addition to Jones’ salary of around $200,000 or more.

"Gerry Brownlee should release the full list of expenses incurred by Jones during his three years at MFAT. We might discover that Jones is New Zealand’s second most expensive beneficiary - after Winston Peters, of course.

"Peters would have you believe that New Zealand First are good stewards of taxpayer money, but their record shows they enjoy taxpayer-funded indulgences more than anyone. Remember the $158,000 illegally spent in the 2005 election? New Zealand First still hasn’t paid it back.

"In other words, Shane Jones will fit right in."

