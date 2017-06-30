Did you get your enrolment update pack?

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 11:46

Voters who haven’t received an enrolment update pack in the mail need to act now to make sure they are enrolled and ready to vote in this year’s General Election.

3.15 million personalised enrolment packs have been sent to voters this week to check they are correctly enrolled.

"If you haven’t received an enrolment update pack it means you aren’t correctly enrolled or need to update your details," says Chief Electoral Officer, Alicia Wright.

"Every year thousands of voters are removed from the electoral roll because they’ve changed address but haven’t updated their details with us," says Ms Wright. "So if you’ve moved house, you need to make sure you’re enrolled at the right address."

People can enrol or update their details at www.elections.org.nz, pick up an enrolment form at a PostShop, or request a form by calling 0800 36 76 56 or texting their name and address to 3676.

Voters who are correctly enrolled by 23 August will be sent a personalised EasyVote card in September which will make voting quicker.

"Spread the word in your family and make sure everyone is enrolled so they can have their say this September," says Ms Wright.

To be eligible to enrol, you must be 18 or over, be a New Zealand citizen or permanent resident, and have lived in New Zealand continuously for one year or more at some time in your life.