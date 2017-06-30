NZ First campaign for the regions tour begins

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 13:51

The Campaign for the Regions Tour of New Zealand by New Zealand First began today.

New Zealand First Leader and Northland MP Rt Hon Winston Peters boarded the campaign bus at the Northern Gateway at Silverdale to travel around both the North and South Islands in the run up to the 2017 General Election.

"The regions matter but they have taken a pounding as so many industries and businesses have closed and people have moved to the larger cities.

"This is largely the result of central government policies that are more supportive of importers rather than exporters, a banking system favouring currency trading and speculating rather than real sustainable wealth creation, and multinationals doing business in New Zealand paying little or no tax.

"Regional New Zealand has been used and abused. One celebrity economist included Whangarei among his ‘zombie’ towns, and suggested some rural towns should be shut down.

"That’s not the New Zealand we want. With regional New Zealand’s support we can turn this dismal picture around.

"Regional New Zealand delivers a wealth of exports yet gets little back. Our policies will make sure that the natural resources of the regions aren’t ransacked for others and they get a fair share of their earnings.

"New Zealand First policies will help revive the local economies, exports, create jobs and breathe new life back into regional New Zealand. These include returning GST paid by international tourists to the regions and 25% of royalties collected from water, mining and other extractive industries," says Mr Peters.

Campaign for the Regions Tour - schedule:

Friday, June 30: Warkworth, Wellsford, Kaiwaka, Waipu, 1pm Whangarei.

Saturday, July 1: 8am Kerikeri markets, 10.30am Kaitaia, afternoon Opononi, late afternoon Dargaville.

Sunday, July 2: 1.30pm, Kumeu public meeting, Kumeu Community Hall, 35 Access Road, Kumeu.

Monday, July 3: 11am, Hamilton public speech, Hamilton Celebrating Age Centre, Victoria Street South, Hamilton.

Attached is a picture for media use of Rt Hon Winston Peters on the first leg of the Campaign for the Regions Tour.