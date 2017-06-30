Chief Victims Advisor appointment extended

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 14:36

Chief Victims Advisor to Government Dr Kim McGregor, QSO, will have her role extended until November 2018, Justice Minister Amy Adams announced today.

"During her tenure, Dr McGregor has provided important research and advice from the perspectives of victims that have been invaluable to me as Justice Minister and to senior officials across the justice sector," says Ms Adams.

"Dr McGregor has brought determination, energy, and a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role. She shares my relentless focus on improving the justice system for victims of crime.

"The Government is committed to making positive changes that will ensure the justice system is centred around victims and easier for them to navigate. Dr McGregor has played an important part in making sure victims’ voices are heard, including in relation to our family and sexual violence reforms.

"I am delighted Dr McGregor’s work will continue and congratulate her on the positive contribution she has made since her appointment in 2015. I look forward to continuing our close working relationship."

Dr McGregor was appointed as the inaugural Chief Victims Advisor on 12 November 2015 as part of a wider suite of Government-led changes to keep victims safe and reduce family and sexual violence.