Education strategy released for consultation

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 14:50

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has today released the draft New Zealand International Education Strategy for consultation.

The draft strategy sets out the government’s proposed vision, goals and immediate priorities for international education through to 2025.

"International education has grown rapidly to become New Zealand’s fourth biggest export earner, valued at $4.5 billion, creating around 33,000 jobs," Mr Goldsmith says.

"It is important that New Zealand international education delivers on its promise to international students - an education to be proud of.

"The draft strategy aims to ensure New Zealand continues to benefit from international education through a high quality and sustainable international education sector. The Government will work with the sector to encourage the development of innovative products and services, and continue to diversify our markets and to support regional economic growth.

"This means that we need to ensure that unethical or illegal activity is prevented, and that New Zealand education providers attract students who are motivated by study. It also means that government regulators need to act swiftly to address quality issues and make student wellbeing a priority."

The Government is now seeking feedback from education providers and others about how the proposed strategy aligns with their priorities.

"I look forward to hearing the views of the sector and the public on this draft strategy," says Mr Goldsmith.

The draft strategy and information on the consultation process has been published on the Education New Zealand website here: enz.govt.nz/news-and-research/ed-news/strategy-consultation.

Consultation will close on 31 August 2017 and a final strategy is expected to be published later in the year.

The International Student Wellbeing Strategy launched earlier this month will be an important part of the finalised sector strategy. It can be found here: education.govt.nz/ministry-of-education/overall-strategies-and-policies/wellbeing-strategy/.