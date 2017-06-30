Film commission appointments announced

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 15:27

Arts, Culture and Heritage Minister Maggie Barry has announced two new appointments to the New Zealand Film Commission Board.

"The New Zealand Film Commission is successfully bringing our stories to New Zealanders and people overseas and these two new appointments will help ensure the ongoing strength of the industry," Ms Barry says.

"Paula Jalfon from Queenstown and Aucklander Brett O’Riley bring considerable experience in film, new technologies and innovation to the board."

"Paula has 24 years’ experience in the business spending much of her career overseas including time as an executive producer and commercial manager for BBC Films (2007-2010) and lecturing at the London International Film School."

Brett O’Riley has had more than three decades of experience in public and private sector governance.

"In September he steps down as chief executive of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED) and was formerly deputy chief executive of the Ministry of Science and Innovation," Ms Barry says.

"He’s also been a board member of the Manaiakalani Education Trust which delivers world leading e-learning programmes."

"I want to thank outgoing members Ross McRobie and Chris Hampson for their valuable contribution to the commission," Ms Barry says.