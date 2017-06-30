Annual Plan adopted at wide-ranging council meeting

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:08

The formal adoption of Hamilton’s annual plan and rates for the 2017/18 financial year were the major procedural items at a Hamilton City Council meeting yesterday which also discussed public transport, the health effects of sugary drinks and what steps could be taken to better manage cats.

Council resolved to adopt the 2017/18 Annual Plan before formally setting and assessing the rates to meet legislative requirements.

The rates for the 2017/18 financial year include a new Central City Rate which applies to commercial properties in the central city. The rate is fixed at $102.85 (GST exclusive) and is budgeted to generate $125,066 in the 2017-18 financial year. This will partially offset loss of revenue from parking changes in the CBD.

The general rate increase was set in March for the 2017/18 year and remains at 3.8 per cent.

Also on the agenda for the meeting was the Council’s view on four proposed remits to the Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) Annual General Meeting.

The remits were to:

- request the Government to amend the Litter Act 1979 to support issuing of infringements by Councils;

- request Government enable a proportion of GST to be returned to the regions it was generated in to help with costs for tourism infrastructure;

- request the Government develops national legislation to manage cats including providing for cost recovery for cat management, and;

- support proposals that all Councils develop a policy around sugar-sweetened beverages at their workplaces and facilities.

Council resolved to support all the remits with the exception of the sugar-sweetened drinks policy.

In other items, Council voted to extend the membership of a joint committee on public transport to include representatives from Waipa and Waikato District Councils, resolved to make minor wording changes to the Tradewaste and Wastewater Bylaw 2016, authorised the Audit NZ audit arrangements for the next three years and resolved to amend the terms of reference for the Council’s Finance Committtee.