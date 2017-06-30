Nominations to open for Clutha-Southland

Friday, 30 June, 2017 - 16:33

Candidates for the Clutha-Southland electorate have two weeks to get their nominations in, National’s Southern Region Chair Rachel Bird says.

Nominations for the seat open midday Monday 3 July, and close midday Tuesday 18 July.

"Clutha-Southland is one of the largest General Electorates in the country, so we are looking for people who are energetic, understand local aspirations, and committed to working hard to keep a National Government that is delivering for our area," Ms Bird says.

"Once nominations close, nominees will go through several ‘meet the candidates’ meetings before a final selection meeting at a date to be confirmed in August.

"National is proud of our democratic selection process, so ultimately it is up to local Clutha-Southland members to decide who will be our candidate at the election."